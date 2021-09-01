Axis Bank hits new 52-week high; partners with BharatPe for PoS service

Shares of Axis Bank hit a 52-week high during the morning trade on Wednesday on the BSE after the stock jumped four percent. In the last three days, the stock has gained more than eight percent and was trading at Rs 817.90, up 4.01 percent.

Earlier this week, the private lender said that it has begun selling debt instruments as part of a Rs 35,000-crore debt-raising strategy.

The bank's board of directors authorised a capital-raising proposal in April that included issuing different debt instruments in Indian or foreign currency in domestic/international markets in one or more tranches, raising up to Rs 35,000 crore.

The shareholders of the bank had approved the proposal in the bank's annual general meeting in July. "The bank has initiated the process of issuing of the debt instruments, in the form of the additional tier 1 notes (notes) in foreign currency, subject to market conditions," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Axis Bank has also partnered with payments app BharatPe to grow its merchant acquiring business in India. Axis Bank will be the acquiring bank for BharatPe's point of sale (PoS) service, BharatSwipe, and will provide acceptance of credit and debit cards for merchants affiliated with BharatPe as part of the agreement.

Yes Securities has 'buy' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 822 while Edelweiss has 'buy' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 840.

At 11:20 am, shares of Axis Bank were trading 2.30 percent higher at Rs 804.50 apiece on the BSE.