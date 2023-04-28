English
Axis Bank appoints Subrat Mohanty as executive director

Axis Bank appoints Subrat Mohanty as executive director

Axis Bank appoints Subrat Mohanty as executive director
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd ended at Rs 860.00, down by Rs 21.05, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Friday said the board of directors has appointed Subrat Mohanty as executive director of the bank effective from May 1, 2023.

The appointment is for a period of 3 years and is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank and RBI. Subrat Mohanty would be liable to retire by rotation, the lender said in an exchange filing.
"This is to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of Axis Bank at its meeting held on April 28, 2023, has approved the appointment of Subrat Mohanty as a Whole-time Director, designated as “Executive Director” of the Bank effective from May 1, 2023; or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India, whichever is later," the bank said.
