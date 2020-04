Shares of airline companies on Monday fell up to 5 percent after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered them to stop taking bookings until they receive approval from the government.

InterGlobe Aviation's share price plunged 5 percent to Rs 1, 010 on the NSE while SpiceJet slipped up to 4 percent to Rs 47 on the BSE.

In a circular issued, the aviation regulator's Deputy Director General Sunil Kumar said airlines cannot start taking bookings from May 4 as the final decision was still awaited on the same.

"All airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets... Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations," the circular stated.

Meanwhile, Air India has stopped taking bookings for all flights, said its officials, a day after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri "advised" airlines to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on resuming passenger flights.

The minister's comment came on Saturday night, hours after the national carrier stated that it has opened bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international flights from June 1.

Over 650 aircraft in India are grounded since March 25 after the government banned passenger air travel to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.