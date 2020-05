IndiGo and SpiceJet's stock soared up to 10 percent on Thursday after the union government on Wednesday allowed the resumption of domestic flights in a calibrated manner from May 25.

IndiGo's shares rallied 9.6 percent to Rs 1,000 on the NSE, while SpiceJet's share price hit the upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 42.95 per share on the BSE.

Domestic flights have been suspended since late March in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, leading to the grounding of over 650 aircrafts.

Announcing the decision to restart domestic operations, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. Standard operating procedures for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation."

Airports and airlines are yet to receive the final standard operating procedure regarding resumption of flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now we are engaging with the airlines and airports to finalise the [restart] plan," a senior official said.

Bookings are expected to start Thursday for the flights starting May 25. It is expected that all airports will remain operational but the number of flights will be temporarily reduced substantially on routes by as much as two-thirds, officials said.