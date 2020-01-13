Avenue Supermarts up over 3% on strong Q3FY20 earnings

Shares of Avenue Supermarts gained over 3 percent on Monday after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

The stock surged 3.44 percent and touched intraday high of Rs 1,941.40 on the BSE.

The DMart retail chain operator’s standalone net profit in Q3FY20 rose 53.3 percent YoY to Rs 394.3 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rs 257.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was up 23.9 percent at Rs 6,751.9 crore versus Rs 5,450.9 crore while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 30.8 percent at Rs 593.1 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin was up 50 bps at 8.8 percent.

Avenue Supermarts added seven stores in Q3FY20.

"Topline growth was in line with our estimates. PAT Margin improvement partly reflects the benefit due to a revision in corporate tax rates. We have opened 20 stores during the first 9 months of this fiscal," said Neville Noronha, CEO and managing director.

Brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley maintained ‘underweight’ call with a target price (TP) of Rs 1,500 per share.

The global brokerage believes that the earnings expectations appear elevated for the stock and the changing retail landscape will have implications for its revenue growth and margin.

Morgan Stanley said that the increased price competition may blunt the company’s first-mover advantage and DMart Ready may dilute margins on cannibalisation of in-store sales.

Citi maintained a ‘sell’ rating with a TP at Rs 1,550 per share. The research firm lowered revenue / EPS estimates by 3-5 percent.

The brokerage feels that the company's profits are slightly below and focus shifts to the fundraising.

The attractive land parcels may be difficult to replicate and scale-up in future, it said.

HDFC Securities maintained ‘sell’ rating with a TP of Rs 1,250 per share as it believes that the company’s throughput, cost and working capital efficiencies are near peak and cost of retailing is inching up.