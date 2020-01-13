#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Avenue Supermarts up over 3% on strong Q3FY20 earnings

Updated : January 13, 2020 12:13 PM IST

The DMart retail chain operator’s standalone net profit in Q3FY20 rose 53.3 percent YoY to Rs 394.3 crore.
Avenue Supermarts added seven stores in Q3FY20.
Avenue Supermarts up over 3% on strong Q3FY20 earnings
