Avenue Supermarts shares gain over 3% after Q2 earnings

The share price of Avenue Supermarts, the D-Mart retail chain operator, gained over 3 percent in the early trade on Monday after the company reported significant improvement in the earnings on a sequential basis.

The stock rose as much as 3.6 percent to an intraday high of Rs 2,055.95 apiece on the BSE. The stock was trading at Rs 2035.10, up 2.60 percent, at 11:08 am.

Avenue Supermarts reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 198.53 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, a five-fold jump as compared to the first quarter. However, the net profit was down 38.5 percent on an year-on-year basis.

“Lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19 were further eased during this quarter. Within the continued uncertainty from Covid-19, our business has seen improvement and it continues to gradually progress towards prepandemic levels,” said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts.

The company's revenue during the quarter declined 11.4 percent YoY to Rs 5,306.2 crore but it recorded a sequential growth of 36.6 percent.

Other income in Q2FY21 rose significantly to Rs 52.2 crore as against Rs 8.1 crore YoY.

“Month-on-Month sales have improved during this quarter – August was better than July and September was better than August. The highlight being that footfalls continue to be significantly lower than preCovid levels but basket values are significantly higher than pre-Covid levels. Both these data points are trending towards pre-Covid levels. Footfalls are getting better and basket values are reducing month over month,” Noronha added.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 36 percent to Rs 329.5 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 240 bps to 6.2 percent, YoY.

“FMCG and staples demand remains robust. September 2020 sales of all stores exceeded September 2019 sales for FMCG and staples while general merchandise and garments did lesser sales in the same period,” he said.

“However, discretionary consumption has seen significant improvement over Q1FY21. We were at 22.7 percent revenue contribution from general merchandise and apparel business in Q2FY21 as compared to the usual 27.3 percent contribution for the year. Almost all of the shopping in Q1FY21 was need-based and essential in nature. In light of that, Q2FY21 sales contribution from general merchandise and apparel is encouraging,” he added.

The company said it continued to focus on new stores and has opened six DMart stores in the quarter. “We have closed two of Mumbai stores for customers and converted them into fulfillment centers (FC) for our ecommerce business,” it said.

Global brokerage Jefferies said that the company’s Q2 performance was slightly ahead of its estimate but below consensus.

“FMCG & staples grew YoY in September and so did basket value. Footfalls have been lower but improving; the festive season holds the key. There is progress on e-commerce but lack of transparency an issue,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,600 per share.