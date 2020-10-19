  • SENSEX
Avenue Supermarts shares gain over 3% after Q2 earnings

Updated : October 19, 2020 11:35 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 198.53 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, a five-fold jump as compared to the first quarter.
The company's revenue during the quarter declined 11.4 percent YoY to Rs 5,306.2 crore but it recorded a sequential growth of 36.6 percent.
