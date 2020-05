Avenue Supermarts, the company that owns and operates the DMart chain of stores, reported fourth quarter numbers better than what most analysts were expecting it to. Quarterly revenue grew 23 percent year-on-year, but much of the growth came in January and February. For March, the growth was 11 percent, because of the nationwide lockdown in the last week of the month.

Overall, revenue growth was helped by contributions from the 38 new stores added during the year, a record addition in a year.

In its business update, the company said only 50 percent of their stores were operational during the lockdown, and that too with low footfalls. Even in operational stores, sales consisted primarily of daily provisions and grocery items. High margin general merchandise and apparel sales were forbidden by the authorities. Lower revenues coupled with fixed operating costs impacted D-Mart’s quarterly operating margins (EBITDA). Margins dipped 80 basis points year-on-year and 210 basis points quarter-on-quarter. However, net profit rose 41 percent, helped by lower taxes.

In their longest earnings release since listing, Avenue Supermarts detailed the impact of Coronavirus on their business and the industry. The street is likely to focus more on this text than numbers.

Store addition trends

· The company added 38 stores during the year

· Stores over 5 years old grew at a rate lower than the previous year

· Younger stores peaking faster, even before they qualify for 24 months like-for-like measurement

Revenue, margin trends

· March 2020 revenue grew just 11 percent year-on-year

· April 2020 revenue fell 45 percent year-on-year

· May first fortnight revenue is up 17 percent month-on-month

· Margins have contracted as regulations did not permit apparel and general merchandise sale

· Discretionary sales may take good time to recover to pre-COVID levels

· New store openings will be impacted as construction activity will start with some lag

Employee trends, benefits

· Substantial absenteeism among staff in the initial days of lockdown, with attendance in some stores as low as 30 percent. Situation has now improved.

· Double salaries for front-line employees who continued to work during the pandemic lockdown period

· Benefit covered 95 percent of all direct/indirect store, distribution centre and packing centre personnel.

Post lockdown relaxation

May has been better so far. The company has been operate more stores as compared to April 2020. Revenues during the first fortnight of May were 17 percent higher compared to the same period in April. Supply chain too has seen significant improvement, with manufacturers resuming operations and transport of goods being allowed by all local authorities.

The Way Forward

The challenges are likely to continue in the current financial year as the economy gradually opens after the lockdown. Social distancing practices and changing consumer preferences are two key trends that we need to be watching carefully. New store openings will be impacted as construction activity will commence with some lag depending on availability of labour and material and the onset of monsoon mid-June onwards in most parts of the country.

Brokerage View