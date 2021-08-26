Avenue Supermarts market value crosses Rs 2.5 lakh crore mark as shares hit 52-week high

The shares of Avenue Supermarkets, the operator of the DMart chain of supermarket stores, jumped as much as 2.5 percent on BSE to hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,888, taking the market value of the company above the Rs 2.5 lakh crore mark for the first time.

The market cap of Avenue Supermart now stands at the same level as financial services company Bajaj Finserv (Rs 2.5 lakh crore). It is higher than that of private lender Axis Bank, engineering giant L&T, cement maker UltraTech, and auto major Maruti Suzuki.

Avenue Supermart is a Mumbai-based retail company that owns and operates DMart stores. DMart is a supermarket chain that offers a range of home and personal products. As of June 30 2020, the company owned over 230 stores in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajashtan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, NCR, Punjab, Chattisgarh.

At 11:36 am, the stock traded 2.08 percent higher at Rs 3,868 on the BSE, outperforming the headline Sensex index, which was up 0.26 percent. At their intraday high so far on Thursday, Avenue Supermarts' market capitalisation stood at Rs 2.52 lakh crore.

DMart shares have risen over five percent this week and over 40 percent this year.

For the quarter ended June 2021, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 5.214.58 crores. It was down over 30 percent from the previous quarter's Rs 7.459.8 crores and down over 32 percent from the previous year's. It reported a net profit of Rs 95.37 crore for the latest quarter.