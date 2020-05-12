  • SENSEX
Avenue Supermarts market capitalization surpasses SBI with 7 other large caps

Updated : May 12, 2020 02:07 PM IST

The market capitalization of grocery retailer Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) crossed the country's leading state-run lender State Bank of India.
As of today, Avenue Supermarts market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.49 lakh crore as against SBI's m-cap of Rs 1.44 lakh crore.
Avenue Supermarts is now ranked 12th with a position higher than the country's other large caps including Asian Paints, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement. 
