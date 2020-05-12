Avenue Supermarts market capitalization surpasses SBI with 7 other large caps

The market capitalization of grocery retailer Avenue Supermarts crossed the country's leading state-run lender State Bank of India. As of Tuesday, Avenue Supermarts market capitalization stood at Rs 1.49 lakh crore as against SBI's m-cap of Rs 1.44 lakh crore.

The D-Mart retail chain operator Avenue Supermarts is now ranked twelfth with a position higher than the country's other large cap companies including Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement.

Also, the Radhakishan Damani led retailer's market cap is now at par with Nestle India and Asian Paints.

In the last 12 months, Avenue's share price has surged a whopping of 84 percent while SBI's market cap has eroded 48 percent. SBI's share has corrected 57 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 374.

Meanwhile, D-Mart's share price is just 10 percent away from touching its record-high level despite running only 50 percent of its stores during this nation-wide lockdown.

Reliance Industries topped the list with a market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with Rs 7.26 lakh crore market cap and HDFC Bank with Rs 5.02 lakh crore market cap.

At 2:05 pm, shares of Avenue Supermarts were trading 0.45 percent lower at Rs 2,300.00 on the BSE.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.