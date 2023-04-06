Avenue Supermarts shares drop after March quarter revenue declines sequentially, brokerages cautious

Over a three-year period, the company's revenue has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6 percent.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates D-Mart retail stores, dropped over 3 percent on Thursday after the company's March quarter revenue declined 8.5 percent on a sequential basis. It attributted the decline in revenue to seasonality factors.
Over a three-year period, the company's revenue has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6 percent. The company added 18 stores in the March quarter, taking the total number of stores to 324. 40 new stores were opened in financial year 2023.
Morgan Stanley, however, gave an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and it expects around 5 percent upside with price target of Rs 3,853 per share.
The brokerage noted that on a four-year CAGR basis, revenue was up 19.7 percent, lower than 20 percent, 20.8 percent and 21.1 percent in the first three quarters of the year.