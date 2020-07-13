Market Avenue Supermarts falls over 6% after COVID disruptions hit Q1FY21 earnings Updated : July 13, 2020 10:28 AM IST Discretionary consumption continues to be under pressure, especially in the non-FMCG categories. This impacted gross margins negatively. Morgan Stanley remained 'Overweight' on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,758 per share. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply