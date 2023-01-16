Avenue Supermarts sees downgrades after margin falls to seven-quarter low

The company's operating profit or EBITDA for the quarter increased 11.4 percent from last year to Rs 965.3 crore. The figure was below a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,027 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin also declined 100 basis points to 8.6 percent from 9.6 percent during the same period last year. Margin declined due to higher expenses, which rose 26 percent compared to the same period last year.

Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock to equalweight from its earlier rating of overweight. The brokerage has also cut its price target to Rs 3,853 from Rs 4,590 earlier. The downgrade comes after the firm sees limited triggers for near-term stock performance.

Another price target cut came from UBS, which maintained its sell recommendation on the stock. The firm cut its price target to Rs 3,530 from Rs 3,700 earlier. UBS also cut the company's revenue and EBITDA estimate by 5 percent and 4.5 percent respectively. Estimates for the next year also saw a cut of 6 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.

Jefferies maintained its hold rating on the stock but slashed its price target to Rs 3,550 from Rs 4,100 earlier. The brokerage says that a pick up in growth, especially in the general merchandise category is a must for the share price to perform. It has cut its Earnings per Share estimate until financial year 2025 by 6-8 percent, factoring in fewer store additions and lower margins.

Motilal Oswal has maintained its neutral rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 4,050 citing expensive valuations. The brokerage has cut its store addition estimate to 40 from the earlier estimate of 45. It has also cut its current and next financial year profit estimate by 8 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Out of the 27 analysts that track Avenue Supermarts, eight have a buy recommendation, nine say hold, while 10 have a sell rating.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts are trading 4.8 percent lower at Rs 3,686.90. The stock has declined 16 percent over the last 12 months.