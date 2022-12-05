Avanti Feeds begins commercial production at new feed plant, two weeks after flagging demand concerns

The company has invested Rs 125 crore for expanding its capacity.
Leading seafood exporter and shrimp feed manufacturer Avanti Feeds Ltd. announced the start of commercial production at its new Rs 125-crore manufacturing facility at Bandapuram in Andhra Pradesh.
With this expansion the total shrimp feed production capacity of the company has increased to 7.75 lakh MT.
The Hyderabad-based company is a leading producer of shrimp feed. It operates with a coherent supply chain and a farm-to-fork model using a vertically integrated infrastructure of aquaculture farms, feed mills, hatcheries and processing plants.
The company also exports feed products to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Shares of Avanti Feeds are trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 402.70.