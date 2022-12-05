Avanti Feeds begins commercial production at new feed plant, two weeks after flagging demand concerns

The company has invested Rs 125 crore for expanding its capacity.

Leading seafood exporter and shrimp feed manufacturer Avanti Feeds Ltd. announced the start of commercial production at its new Rs 125-crore manufacturing facility at Bandapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

The new facility has an overall production capacity of 1.75 lakh MT

With this expansion the total shrimp feed production capacity of the company has increased to 7.75 lakh MT.

The Hyderabad-based company is a leading producer of shrimp feed. It operates with a coherent supply chain and a farm-to-fork model using a vertically integrated infrastructure of aquaculture farms, feed mills, hatcheries and processing plants.

The company also exports feed products to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Farmers are considering a crop holiday in the first half of the calendar year 2023, which can hurt feed demand, according to the management.

The company admitted to losing market share during the quarter, adding that it failed to capitalise on the strong demand for shrimp feed. State government pricing was also a major pullback.