Avanti Feeds jumps 16% on strong September quarter earnings
Updated : October 22, 2019 12:59 PM IST
Intraday, the stock jumped 15.72 percent to Rs 471 on the NSE.
At 12:55 pm, the stock was trading 11.39 percent higher at Rs 453.70.
