Auto Auto volumes will improve in coming quarters, says Emkay Research; gives out 5 top picks Updated : June 30, 2020 06:12 PM IST The recovery trend has already begun as the Nifty Auto index reported 50 percent growth since March lows. Except tractors, volumes for two-wheelers (2W), passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles will remain on the lower side as compared to last year.