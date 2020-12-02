Auto Auto stocks rise on better-than-expected November wholesale data Updated : December 02, 2020 12:09 PM IST The Nifty Auto index rose over 1 percent in intra-day deals as compared to a weak Nifty. Tata Motors was the top gainer, up over 4 percent after the automaker reported 26 percent YoY rise in domestic sales at 47,859 units. Maruti Suzuki also rose 2 percent as it reported a 1.7 percent YoY growth in total sales during the month. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.