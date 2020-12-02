Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Auto stocks rise on better-than-expected November wholesale data

Updated : December 02, 2020 12:09 PM IST

The Nifty Auto index rose over 1 percent in intra-day deals as compared to a weak Nifty.
Tata Motors was the top gainer, up over 4 percent after the automaker reported 26 percent YoY rise in domestic sales at 47,859 units.
Maruti Suzuki also rose 2 percent as it reported a 1.7 percent YoY growth in total sales during the month.
