CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on December 16
Go with the trend; good market for traders: Atul Suri
Oil slips on demand worries as COVID-19 lockdowns tighten in Europe
Auto stocks rally as Parliamentary panel bats for stimulus package, 10% cut in GST

Updated : December 16, 2020 01:16 PM IST

Nifty Auto index has rallied almost 20 percent since the start of October.
The sector needs a focussed stimulus package, the panel said, while recommending a 10 percent GST cut on new vehicles to offset price increase and stimulate demand.
Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

Tata-Mistry case: Stake worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, claims Mistry camp

Mrs Bectors Food over-subscribed on day-1; retail portion bid the most

