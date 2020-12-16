Auto Auto stocks rally as Parliamentary panel bats for stimulus package, 10% cut in GST Updated : December 16, 2020 01:16 PM IST Nifty Auto index has rallied almost 20 percent since the start of October. The sector needs a focussed stimulus package, the panel said, while recommending a 10 percent GST cut on new vehicles to offset price increase and stimulate demand. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.