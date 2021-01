Shares of automobile companies traded mixed on Wednesday, a day after the government approved scrappage policy for the auto industry. The Nifty Auto index was down over half a percent with almost all major stocks trading in the red.

Among stocks, Ashok Leyland plunged over 6 percent followed by Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, among others.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), on January 25, approved the vehicle scrappage policy which proposed to impose a green tax on old polluting vehicles. Government vehicles older than 15 years will also be scrapped, as per the policy.

Read here: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari approves proposal to levy green tax on older vehicles

Under the scheme, transport vehicles older than eight years could be charged green tax at the time of renewal of fitness certificate at the rate of 10 to 25 percent of road tax.

Personal vehicles to be charged green tax at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years; public transport vehicles, such as city buses, to be charged lower green tax; higher green tax (50 percent of road tax) for vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities.

Vehicles like strong hybrids, electric vehicles and those running on alternate fuels like CNG, ethanol and LPG will be exempted. The policy will come into effect from April 2022.

The policy has garnered mixed reactions from the market experts and industry players.

Some expect that the commercial vehicle industry to the biggest beneficiary of the move as it will help revive the demand of the ailing auto industry affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The proposed policy for green tax and scrapping of government vehicles has the right intention and object. I hope the government goes further and effectively implements regular fitness certification for cars and commercial vehicles,” said RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

However, global brokerage firm CLSA is of the view that this tax levy would lead to higher operating costs for transport operators and does not expect it to act as an incentive (or disincentive) to discard used trucks and invest in a new asset.

Meanwhile, Goldilocks Premium Research expects a 1,500 point rally on the auto index with the investment firm's founder and chief strategist Gautam Shah recommending buy any names on dips.

“Many sectors are gradually moving back to their February-March highs. The auto index is still 15 percent away from those numbers. So I see a 1,500 point rally on the auto index and this outperformance is going to continue. We have been recommending staying topped up and use every decline as a buying opportunity,” Shah said.