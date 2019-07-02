Auto shares fall over disappointing June sales data; analysts expect slower recovery in demand

The Nifty Auto index traded nearly 1 percent lower on Tuesday after auto companies reported poor sales number for the month of June amid muted sentiment and lacklustre demand. It is the eighth consecutive month of disappointing auto sales data.

Intraday, shares of Tata Motors fell 1.96 percent, Bajaj Auto declined 1 percent, M&M slipped 0.45 percent and Eicher Motors fell 1.66 percent on the NSE. Hero MotoCorp's shares also slipped 1.56 percent while, only Maruti Suzuki continued to be in the green, and rose 0.56 percent.

The Nifty Auto index this year has already declined by over 13 percent and about 25 percent in last one year. The main reason behind the decline in auto demand can be attributed to the rise in cost due to newly-implemented safety norms, along with a liquidity crunch and a delay in the monsoon.

Dipen Seth of HDFC Securities said, "Auto slowdown is cyclical and not structural. Expect commercial vehicle sales to fall and its demand is going to hit due to factors like slowing IIP (Index of Industrial Production). My top pick from auto space would be Hero MotoCorp. Also, investors could look into buying Maruti Suzuki with long-term horizon."

Kotak Institutional Equities expect volume weakness to continue. It said, "Passenger vehicles OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) continue to struggle amid weak retail demand scenario. Two-wheeler volumes will continue treading on the declining path but PVs are likely to report double-digit volume decline in June."

Furthermore, Nomura expects a recovery in the auto sector to be slower than their initial expectations. It believes that any government initiatives in Budget could lead to demand recovery in H2FY20.

The research house gave 'neutral' call on Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, 'buy' on M&M and 'reduce' rating on TVS Motor and Eicher Motors.

On the auto sales data front, Maruti Suzuki saw a decline of 14 percent in total sales at 1,24,708 units this year. While, Mahindra & Mahindra sold 18,826 vehicles in June 2019, as against 18,137 vehicles last year.

Bajaj Auto’s June sales number remained flat at 4,04,624 units as against 4,04,429 units in June 2018, an increase of 0.04 percent. It’s exports were up 3 percent at 1,75,399 units versus 1,69,853 units, YoY.

Auto major Tata Motors reported 14 percent decline in total sales at 49,073 units in the month of June. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp's total sales also fell 12.49 percent at 6,16,526 units in June.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.