Auto shares fall over disappointing June sales data; analysts expect slower recovery in demand
Updated : July 02, 2019 11:30 AM IST
The Nifty Auto index this year has already declined by over 13 percent
Intraday, shares of Tata Motors fell 1.96 percent, Bajaj Auto declined 1 percent, M&M slipped 0.45 percent and Eicher Motors fell 1.66 percent on the NSE
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more