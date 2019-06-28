Auto
Auto Industry Outlook: CLSA raises red flag on these 3 automakers
Updated : June 28, 2019 09:05 AM IST
The Indian auto industry continues to face a weak demand environment, said CLSA in its report.
“As per the Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), retail volumes declined 8-9% YoY in May for 2Ws and commercial vehicles, but were down a lesser 1 percent YoY for PVs. Dealer inventories trended up for 2Ws but moderated slightly for PVs in May”, said the report.
The research house said that the wholesale volumes declined 7 percent YoY in two-wheelers (2Ws) and were down a sharp 16-22 percent YoY in passenger vehicle (PV), truck and tractor segments in May.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more