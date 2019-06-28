#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Auto Industry Outlook: CLSA raises red flag on these 3 automakers

Updated : June 28, 2019 09:05 AM IST

The Indian auto industry continues to face a weak demand environment, said CLSA in its report.
“As per the Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), retail volumes declined 8-9% YoY in May for 2Ws and commercial vehicles, but were down a lesser 1 percent YoY for PVs. Dealer inventories trended up for 2Ws but moderated slightly for PVs in May”, said the report.
The research house said that the wholesale volumes declined 7 percent YoY in two-wheelers (2Ws) and were down a sharp 16-22 percent YoY in passenger vehicle (PV), truck and tractor segments in May.

