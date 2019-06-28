Auto Industry Outlook: CLSA raises red flag on these 3 automakers

The Indian auto industry continues to face a weak demand environment following weak two-wheeler and passenger vehicle volumes in May, CLSA said in a report.

The research house said that the wholesale volumes declined 7 percent YoY in two-wheelers (2Ws) and were down a sharp 16-22 percent YoY in the passenger vehicle (PV), truck and tractor segments in May.

CLSA added that the truck industry mix is also weakening following the new axle loading norms as demand is shifting back from 16-tonne+ to sub-16-tonne trucks. In case of 2Ws, YTD’20 market shares are broadly similar to FY19.

In the case of market share for trucks, the brokerage house said that Ashok Leyland has gained 200 bps (basis points) market share in YTD’20 v/s FY19, mainly from Tata. Tata Motors continued to see a sharp decline in China, although the base will turn more favourable from July.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Tata Motors' Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR), CLSA said JLR’s retails declined a sharp 12 percent YoY in May, versus a 2 percent drop for the industry.

"The company continued to see a sharp decline in China, although the base will turn more favourable from July," the report said.

According to the brokerage, Motherson Sumi faces headwind from the sluggish European auto industry, whose growth has come off from 7 percent in CY16 to 3 percent/0 percent in CY17/18 and further to -2 percent in YTD-CY19.