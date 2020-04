Aurobindo Pharma surged 19 percent on Tuesday as investors cheered the company’s injectables unit being classified Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) by the US Food and Drug Administration. This status means that the company can remedy the issues at the unit flagged by the US FDA and the regulator will then decide if another inspection is needed.

The ruling ends months of uncertainty for Aurobindo shareholders from the time the unit was inspected in November 2019 and 14 lapses pointed out by the US regulator. Investors and analysts feared a warning letter or an ‘import alert’ to follow and were surprised when the regulator closed the inspection process in February with a VAI status.

But just two days later, in an unusual step, the USFDA reversed its ruling. With the VAI status having been restored, analysts expect Aurobindo’s earnings to grow in high single digits or low double digits over the next couple of years.

Besides, analysts are now more positive on the company’s balance sheet than they were in the recent past. The company may not have to take on debt now that it has called off the $1 billion deal to buy Sandoz’s US dermatology business as well as its three manufacturing plants.

Over the past nine months, the company has repaid around $250 million of debt and analysts are expecting this trend to continue. Also, valuations, though not exactly cheap, are less demanding, even after the 40 percent rally in 2020.

At an estimated earnings per share of Rs 45, the stock is available at 14 times forward earnings at Tuesday’s closing price, compared to an average valuation of 18 times forward earnings over the last one year.

The VAI status notwithstanding, investors need to temper their enthusiasm.

The company still has outstanding USFDA issues at other facilities. The latest was the company’s Unit 12 that manufactures antibiotics, oral solid dosages and injectables. It was inspected earlier this year in February over two weeks and issued 6 observations.

Aurobindo also has three plants with an Official Action Status and one with a Warning Letter.

Three of Aurobindo’s Units – Unit 1, Unit 9 and Unit 11 were inspected in February 2019 after which all three received an Official Action Indicated status. Unlike VAI, an OAI status means that the USFDA will reinspect the unit.