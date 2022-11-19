Aurobindo Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for fungal infection treatment injection

The product is expected to be launched by Q4 FY23.
Recommended ArticlesView All
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm
IST4 Min(s) Read
Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it
IST4 Min(s) Read
Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you
IST4 Min(s) Read
Aurobindo Pharma, on Friday, said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Amphotericin B Liposome for injection. The injection is used for the treatment of fungal infections.
Aurobindo Pharma expects to launch this product in the March quarter of the current financial year.
Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection is used to treat fungal infections like cryptococcal meningitis and visceral leishmaniasis. This is a partnership product from TTY Biopharm Company Ltd. and will be manufactured at their Taiwan facility and marketed by Eugia Pharma.
According to IQVIA data, the injection has an estimated market size of around $145 million for the 12 months period that ended in September 2022.
Earlier this week, Aurobindo Pharma announced that it received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in the Pydibhimavaram Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma ended 1.1 percent lower at Rs 468.95.