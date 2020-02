Shares of Aurobindo Pharma surged more than 18 percent on Wednesday after it received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator. The EIR has been received with voluntary action initiated (VAl) status from the USFDA.

At 11:42 am, Aurobindo Pharma was trading 18.57 percent higher at Rs 593.10 per share on the BSE.

The US drug regulator had inspected Unit IV, a general injectable formulation manufacturing facility at Pashamylaram, situated in Hyderabad, from November 4, 2019 to November 13, 2019.