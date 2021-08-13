Aurobindo Pharma shares slump 8% post Q1 earnings

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell almost eight percent during intra-day trade on Friday to Rs 763.60 on the BSE after the firm reported a weak Q1FY22 operational performance on Thursday, owing to a drop in the US market and antiretroviral drug prices (ARVs).

The company's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 770 crore in Q1FY22, down 1.7 percent year on year (YoY) and four percent quarter on quarter (QoQ). However, it was in line with analysts' expectations, owing to higher-than-expected other income and a reduced tax rate.

Revenue fell 3.8 percent year on year and five percent QoQ to Rs 5,702 crore.

In Q1FY22, the US revenue tumbled by 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,681 crore, accounting for 47 per cent of consolidated revenue. Similarly, ARV business revenue in the quarter stood at Rs 296 crore, down 30.3 per cent YoY, which accounted for 5.1 per cent of revenue.

At 1:20 pm, the shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 7.77 percent lower at Rs 762 apiece on the BSE.