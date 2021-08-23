Aurobindo Pharma shares rally over 6% after cancelling deal with Cronus Pharma

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma rallied over six percent on Monday after the company cancelled its Rs 450-crore deal to acquire a 51 percent stake in Cronus Pharma Specialities India Pvt Ltd. Analysts believe the deal led to concerns over Aurobindo’s capital allocation strategy.

“The board of directors in its meeting held today has approved the termination of the aforesaid agreements, and the parties have mutually agreed and terminated the said agreements,” Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Analysts believe this is a positive development as the company has acknowledged concerns brought up with the acquisition such as fears of related party transactions, valuations and diversifying into animal health.

Global brokerage firm CLSA said the acquisition raised concern over the company’s capital allocation.

Aurobindo Pharma’s stock has declined 18 percent since the announcement of its lower-than-expected 1QFY22 results, seven observations by the US FDA post-inspection of its Unit I plant and its acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Cronus Pharma for $56 million.

CLSA believes that while cancelling the deal may allay concern over capital allocation, its earnings outlook remains benign in the medium term as the company is going through a large investment phase. This investment phase includes R&D investment in complex generics products such as biologics, depot injections, vaccines and transdermal patches.

“These investments are likely to bear fruit only in FY23-24 and its R&D expenses could be a drag on the medium-term profitability of the company,” CLSA said.

The key near-term trigger is value unlocking from the ongoing demerger of its injectable portfolio into a separate entity, it said.

Aurobindo guided for revenue of $650- $700 million from $350 million in FY21 from the injectable business.

CLSA retained its 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 830 per share.

On August 12, Aurobindo Pharma had said it entered into binding agreements with Cronus for the acquisition of 51 percent ownership by subscribing to 95,059,963 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 34.18 per equity share aggregating to Rs 420 crore.