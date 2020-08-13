  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Aurobindo Pharma shares shed 4.5% post Q1 earnings

Updated : August 13, 2020 11:35 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma share price dropped over 4.5 percent in early trade on Thursday despite the pharma company posting decent earnings for the first quarter of FY21.
At 11.29 am, the shares traded 3.87 percent lower at Rs 897.20 on the NSE. The stock price fell over 4.5 percent to hit an intraday low of Rs 890 apiece.
Aurobindo Pharma shares shed 4.5% post Q1 earnings

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Over 3 Cr N95 masks, 1.28 Cr PPEs, 10 Cr HCQ tablets given to states, UTs by Centre for free

Over 3 Cr N95 masks, 1.28 Cr PPEs, 10 Cr HCQ tablets given to states, UTs by Centre for free

Steel Strips Wheels bags order worth over EUR 1,43,000 from EU

Steel Strips Wheels bags order worth over EUR 1,43,000 from EU

Aurobindo Pharma shares shed 4.5% post Q1 earnings

Aurobindo Pharma shares shed 4.5% post Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement