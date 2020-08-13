Market Aurobindo Pharma shares shed 4.5% post Q1 earnings Updated : August 13, 2020 11:35 AM IST Aurobindo Pharma share price dropped over 4.5 percent in early trade on Thursday despite the pharma company posting decent earnings for the first quarter of FY21. At 11.29 am, the shares traded 3.87 percent lower at Rs 897.20 on the NSE. The stock price fell over 4.5 percent to hit an intraday low of Rs 890 apiece. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply