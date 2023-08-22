"Sell" rating on Aurobindo Pharma: Citi downgrades citing limited near-term growth levers

Brokerage firm Citi has downgraded its recommendation on shares of Aurobindo Pharma to sell from its earlier rating of buy. However, it has raised its price target on the stock to Rs 750 from Rs 660 earlier.

Share Market Live NSE

Despite the revised price target, Citi still sees a potential downside of 12 percent from current levels.

Citi said in its note that it does not expect any material improvement in the US generic dynamics for the company, barring some short-term price stability or volume opportunities.

The brokerage sees limited comfort in the product pipeline after the recent rally in the stock as all near-term upside levers appear to be priced in.

Aurobindo Pharma's shares are the top performers on the Nifty Pharma index this year, having gained as much as 90 percent, outperforming the 21 percent returns seen by the index.

The brokerage has considered upside levers in the near-to-medium-term such as the launch of the Revlimid generic, which is used in the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Commercialisation of pen-G under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) and any potential improvement in injectable sales are the other upside levers, according to CITI analysts.

For the June quarter, Aurobindo Pharma reported a growth of 11.2 percent from the US formulations business to Rs 3,304.1 crore. On a constant currency basis, the US business revenue increased by 4.2 percent year-on-year.

Out of the 30 analysts that track Aurobindo Pharma, 18 of them have a buy rating, nine say hold, while three, including Citi have a sell rating on the stock. The consensus does not see any further upside to the stock.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma are trading 2.2 percent lower at Rs 834.45.