Aurobindo Pharma shares drop 3% after management cautiously optimistic on growth

The company’s profit and margins remained lower when compared to the year-ago quarter, but were the highest in the past three quarters and exceeded estimates.

Shares of Hyderabad-based drug maker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. dropped more than 3 percent on Monday despite the company’s earnings for the March quarter broadly meeting estimates.

Revenue growth was pushed by double-digit growth in the US, Europe, and growth markets compared to a year ago.

Aurobindo Pharma said that revenue rose 11 percent to Rs 6,473 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 5,809.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. It was 10 percent higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 6,382 crore.

Operating profit, or EBITDA, inched up 3 percent to Rs 1,002.18 crore compared to Rs 974.4 crore a year ago, while also surpassing the estimate of Rs 966 crore.

Margins slipped to 15.5 percent in the March quarter versus 16.8 percent in the year-ago quarter but were higher than the estimate of 15 percent.

Aurobindo Pharma’s profit stood at Rs 506.3 crore, down 8 percent from Rs 576.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. The CNBC-TV18 poll estimate was Rs 497.2 crore.

The company’s US sales were in line but were at the lower end of the expected range at $370 million versus the estimate of $370-380 million.

In the March quarter, US revenue increased 11.6 percent to Rs 3,045 crore and accounted for 47 percent of the company’s consolidated revenue. Europe revenue inched up 7.7 percent to Rs 1,660 crore during the quarter and contributed 26 percent to total revenue.

Revenue of growth markets, which accounts for 9.1 percent of Aurobindo Pharma’s consolidated revenue, jumped 51.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 592 crore.

The company also announced the restructuring of its vaccine business as part of the verticalisation of business operations.

The board of directors of Aurobindo Pharma approved the sale and transfer of all equity shares held by the company in Auro Vaccines Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, to Curateq Biologics Pvt. Ltd., another wholly-owned subsidiary. The completion of the sale is estimated in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma are trading nearly 3 percent lower at Rs 597.