Aurobindo Pharma shares drop 3% after management cautiously optimistic on growth

The company’s profit and margins remained lower when compared to the year-ago quarter, but were the highest in the past three quarters and exceeded estimates.

Shares of Hyderabad-based drug maker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. dropped more than 3 percent on Monday despite the company’s earnings for the March quarter broadly meeting estimates.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company’s profit and margins remained lower when compared to the year-ago quarter but were the highest in the past three quarters and exceeded estimates.

Revenue growth was pushed by double-digit growth in the US, Europe, and growth markets compared to a year ago.