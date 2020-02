Aurobindo Pharma shares hit the lower circuit on Monday after the US FDA rescinded the 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI) letter for the company's Unit-IV in Hyderabad within three days of its issuance. The company also said that that the inspection is still open, with the status under review.

Aurobindo Pharma's stock price plunged 10 percent to Rs 539.60 per share intraday on BSE.

On Wednesday, the drug major informed the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report with Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI) status from the US drug regulator. The USFDA issued the report after concluding an inspection at the drug manufacturer’s key injectable plant Unit 4.

Given this development, there is now a high risk of an official action indicated (OAI) for the unit, said Kotak Securities in a report.

Unit-IV is the company's key sterile facility, expected to account for $170 million or 10 percent of FY20's estimated sales, and has the largest number of filings pending approval for the firm at 47 ANDAs (of total 153 pending ANDAs, of which 15 are expected to be launched in FY2021), the brokerage further noted.

The brokerage expects the stock to react sharply, particularly, given the 20 percent stock price rally on the back of the VAI announcement.

"We again move our fair value back to Rs 540 per share (versus Rs 620 per share) to take into account potential risks of an OAI/WL, and expect a sharp correction in the stock price given the 20 percent move post the VAI announcement," the report stated.

For the December-quarter, Aurobindo Pharma's net profit fell marginally by one percent to Rs 705.3 crore as against Rs 712.2 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal.