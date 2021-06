Injectables business and COVID-19 vaccine opportunity are the two sections one should concentrate on in Aurobindo Pharma.

US injectables business was up around 13 percent to $67 million on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The company is mulling reorganisation of injectable business into a single entity and has already transferred unit XVI injectable facility arm into Eugia.

In terms of the COVID-19 vaccine, the new facility is expected to be completed by June, validation batches are expected to begin by July and are expected to contract manufacture 25 million doses of UB-612 to Vaxxinity.