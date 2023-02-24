Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for irregular heartbeats treatment capsules

The propafenone capsules are used to prevent irregular heartbeats such as atrial fibrillation (AF) from occurring again in patients who do not have structural heart disease.

Aurobindo Pharma has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to launch propafenone hydrochloride capsules, which are used to treat irregular heartbeats.

The Hyderabad-based pharma major obtained the clearance on February 21 for the launch of propafenone hydrochloride capsules extended release in the strength of 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg.

The new drug is used to treat certain types of serious irregular heartbeats. The propafenone capsules are used to prevent irregular heartbeats such as atrial fibrillation (AF) from occurring again in patients who do not have structural heart disease.

Earlier this month, USFDA concluded the inspection of one of Aurobindo Pharma's manufacturing facilities in Telangana with voluntary action indicated (VAI) in its Establishment Inspection Report (EIR).

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates facility was inspected by the USFDA team from November 10 to November 18, 2022.

The VAI classification is the second-best classification that a plant can get from the USFDA after ‘No Action Indicated’. According to the USFDA guidelines, the VAI classification is issued when ‘objectionable conditions or practices are found during the inspection but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action’.

In November 2022, the USFDA issued 10 observations after the inspection of the pharma company’s Unit-IX. The unit was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI) on May 17, 2019, and the company carried out the required corrective actions.

