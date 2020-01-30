Aurobindo Pharma stock falls 8% after USFDA flags Telangana unit

Aurobindo Pharma shares fell 8 percent on Thursday after the US drug regulator classified a Telangana unit of the company as official action indicated (OAI).

The scrip touched intraday low of Rs 466.75 on the BSE after falling 8 percent.

In an exchange filing, Aurobindo Pharma said that it received a letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classifying the inspection at Unit VII as OAI.

Unit VII is an oral solid dosage facility. The USFDA had inspected the facility in September 2019 and issued seven observations.

The drug maker said that the OAI classification will not have any material impact on the existing revenues or the supplies to its US business at this juncture.

“The company will work closely with the regulator to comprehensively address the issues,” Aurobindo Pharma said.

The plant accounted for about 20 percent of US the company's sales in FY19. It has 137 approved abbreviated new drug applications or ANDAs and 32 pending ANDA approvals.