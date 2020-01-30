Market
Aurobindo Pharma stock falls 8% after USFDA flags Telangana unit
Updated : January 30, 2020 02:32 PM IST
The scrip touched intraday low of Rs 466.75 on the BSE after falling 8 percent.
At 1:05 pm, shares of Aurobindo Pharma traded 5.84 percent lower at Rs 477.65 on the BSE.
