Aurobindo Pharma arm receives US FDA nod to manufacture, market Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets

Pharmaceuticals manufacturer Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to manufacture and market Sevelamer Hydrochloride.

The drug maker said APL Healthcare Ltd has received final approval to manufacture and market Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets 400 mg and 800 mg, Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets 400 mg and 800 mg, to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Renagel tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg, of Genzyme Corporation.

Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets 400 mg and 800 mg are indicated for the control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, Aurobindo Pharma said.

The approved product has an estimated market size of around $37 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, according to IQVIA, the company said in an exchange filing.

This is the 57th abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approved out of APL Healthcare Unit IV formulation facility, used for manufacturing oral products. Aurobindo now has a total of 463 ANDA approvals (437 Final approvals and 26 tentative approvals) from the US FDA.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 732.45, down by Rs 3.65, or 0.50 percent on the BSE.