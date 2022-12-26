Homemarket newsstocks news

Aurionpro Solutions shares jump most in five months after unit wins Rs 150 crore order

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 8:12:05 PM IST (Published)

The order, valued at $18 million (close to Rs 150 crore), will be spread over three years.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions gained the most since July this year after the company's US-based subsidiary bagged an order worth Rs 150 core from a payment facilitator.


The new order, with one of the largest payment facilitators in the US, offering merchant payment services in the insurance financing segment, will help to expand the existing long-term relationship with this strategic client, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The order has been received by Aurionpro Fintech Inc., an Aurionpro subsidiary in the United States.

The order, valued at $18 million (close to Rs 150 crore), will be spread over three years beginning with the calendar year 2023, the company said.

The new order includes an expansion of the client platform, AWS infrastructure support, and extended services that will facilitate ongoing support, maintenance, and enhancements.

Aurionpro Solutions said that it has developed and implemented the Aurionpro Payments Framework, which is a cutting-edge, comprehensive payments platform that is already live for this client.

"We are focused on significantly expanding our reach and impact in the US fintech landscape," Raj Biyani, EVP – Head, North America, at Aurionpro said.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. is an advanced technology solutions provider catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments, and government sectors.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions ended 9.1 percent higher, the biggest single-day jump in five months at Rs 330.

