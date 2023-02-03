Aurionpro Solutions bags multiple data centre expansion projects worth Rs 140 crore

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
These projects are valued at Rs 140 crore which will be executed over the next four quarters.
Aurionpro Solutions bagged multiple projects from Webwerks India for expansion of data centers in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Mumbai.
Aurionpro is helping Webwerks with the data centre design, consultancy, master planning and also turnkey build of these projects. These projects are valued at Rs 140 crore which will be executed over the next four quarters.
The company’s partnership with Webwerks India will help strengthen Aurionpro’s position as a formidable player in the data centre market with deep skills in design consultancy and Turnkey build Services.
Aurionpro's management also said that their data centre business has a strong pipeline and that they are planning significant growth in this segment going forward.
Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company working with companies in the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.
The company’s Technology Innovation Group offers services like smart city solutions, smart mobility solutions and data centre solutions. Its other business groups include Banking and Fintech. It offers a Corporate Banking Suite consisting of a transaction banking platform and a lending banking platform.
Shares of Aurionpro Solutions ended 4.3 percent higher at Rs 359.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
