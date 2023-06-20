Aurionpro Solutions approves raising Rs 70.4 crore on preferential basis - Stock at record high

An extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders would be convened on July 15, 2023 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means for seeking member’s approval for issuing equity shares and warrants, the filing stated.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. ended locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company's board approved a proposal to raise funnds.

The company will raise Rs 70.4 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. Shares of the tech solutions company surged to hit an upper circuit of 5 percent soon after the announcement was made.

As part of the fund raising process, Aurionpro will raise Rs 26.4 crore through an issue of 3 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 880 per share on a preferential basis. It also plans to issue 5 lakh warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of Rs 880 per share, to raise around Rs 44 crore, according to the company's filing to the exchanges.

Shares of the technology solutions firm catering to the needs of banking, mobility, payments and government sectors, have been on a record-breaking spree since the announcement of its Q4 financial results in May and later in June, when investor Sumeet Nagar's Malabar India Fund bought a 1.15 stake in the company.

The stock has surged 91 percent since the announcement of the results while in June the stock has gained over 34 percent.

Aurionpro in its investor day presentation on June 14 stated that it has grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26 percent from 2005 to 2023.

The company is aiming for revenue growth of 25-30 percent per annum and a margin of more than 15 percent in the long-term.