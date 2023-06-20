Aurionpro Solutions approves raising Rs 70.4 crore on preferential basis - Stock at record high

2 Min(s) Read
An extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders would be convened on July 15, 2023 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means for seeking member’s approval for issuing equity shares and warrants, the filing stated.
Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. ended locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company's board approved a proposal to raise funnds.
The company will raise Rs 70.4 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. Shares of the tech solutions company surged to hit an upper circuit of 5 percent soon after the announcement was made.
As part of the fund raising process, Aurionpro will raise Rs 26.4 crore through an issue of 3 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 880 per share on a preferential basis. It also plans to issue 5 lakh warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of Rs 880 per share, to raise around Rs 44 crore, according to the company's filing to the exchanges.