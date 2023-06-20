CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAurionpro Solutions approves raising Rs 70.4 crore on preferential basis Stock at record high

Aurionpro Solutions approves raising Rs 70.4 crore on preferential basis - Stock at record high

Aurionpro Solutions approves raising Rs 70.4 crore on preferential basis - Stock at record high
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 3:32:09 PM IST (Published)

An extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders would be convened on July 15, 2023 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means for seeking member’s approval for issuing equity shares and warrants, the filing stated.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. ended locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company's board approved a proposal to raise funnds.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company will raise Rs 70.4 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. Shares of the tech solutions company surged to hit an upper circuit of 5 percent soon after the announcement was made.

As part of the fund raising process, Aurionpro will raise Rs 26.4 crore through an issue of 3 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 880 per share on a preferential basis. It also plans to issue 5 lakh warrants, each carrying a right to subscribe to one equity share at an exercise price of Rs 880 per share, to raise around Rs 44 crore, according to the company's filing to the exchanges.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X