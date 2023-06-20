Aurionpro Solutions approves raising Rs 70.4 crore on preferential basis - Stock at record high

An extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders would be convened on July 15, 2023 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means for seeking member’s approval for issuing equity shares and warrants, the filing stated.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. ended locked in a 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company's board approved a proposal to raise funnds.

The company will raise Rs 70.4 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. Shares of the tech solutions company surged to hit an upper circuit of 5 percent soon after the announcement was made.