Aurionpro Solutions’ arm partners with Finastra to provide exposure risk offerings for trade finance

With the tie-up, Finastra will offer Integro’s SmartLender Trade Limits solution alongside its own Trade Innovation solution globally.

Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications and marketplaces, has announced its partnership with Integro Technologies, a subsidiary of global banking software provider Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.

With the tie-up, Finastra will offer Integro’s SmartLender Trade Limits solution alongside its own Trade Innovation solution globally through a single offering, Aurionpro Solutions said in a filing to stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Finastra’s SmartLender Trade Limits is a comprehensive digital trade limits system that enables exposure risk management at every stage of the trade finance process for the customers in the banking and finance industry.

Integro’s SmartLender has been successfully helping banks in Asia and the Middle East to manage risk in trade finance for over 20 years, according to the company. With Finastra’s global reach, banks around the world will be now able to combine SmartLender’s advanced exposure risk capabilities with Trade Innovation’s front-to-back capabilities for frictionless trade and supply chain finance.

Iain MacLennan, vice-president, Trade & Supply Chain Finance, Finastra, said, “Banks are operating in an era of unprecedented uncertainty and are having to manage risk on a global scale. Digitalisation is the only way to effectively manage such uncertainty to bring a true understanding of risk.”

According to Shekhar Mullatti, CEO, Integro Technologies Pte Ltd, the partnership will give customers a competitive edge to expand and scale their trade and supply chain businesses with effective risk management.

“We are excited to partner with Finastra on this journey to enhance digital transformation, accelerate growth, and improve efficiencies in trade processes across the world,” said Mullati.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions ended 0.9 percent higher at Rs 376.45.