Aurionpro to offer e-commerce solutions to BSE subsidiary BEAM

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini BEAM is an e-markets and services company that enhances efficiency of spot commodity trades in India.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has been selected as a partner by BSE E-Agricultural Marketing Ltd. (BEAM), a subsidiary of BSE India Ltd.

Under the partnership, Aurionpro will provide Aurobees, an e-commerce and supply chain fulfillment platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates of the BEAM Agricultural market ecosystem.

The platform will enable the agricultural ecosystem to move their businesses online seamlessly by facilitating a digital presence and marketplace and enabling them to run their supply chains efficiently to seize growth opportunities in the new digital economy.

BEAM is an e-markets and services company that enhances the efficiency of spot commodity trades in India. It is set up by BSE through its wholly-owned subsidiary BSE Investments.

CEO of BEAM believes that the partnership will reduce onboarding time and will facilitate efficient management of the trading members of the platform.

According to Sanjay Bali, President at Aurionpro, the collaboration will help in the seamless onboarding of the participants on the BEAM platform.

Aurionpro on Monday also announced its results for the September quarter. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 155 crore, a jump of 27 percent on a year-on-year basis and 6 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Net profit increased 32 percent from last year to Rs 25 crore.

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions are trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 376.50 as of 2:30 PM.