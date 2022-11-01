    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Aurionpro to offer e-commerce solutions to BSE subsidiary BEAM

    Aurionpro to offer e-commerce solutions to BSE subsidiary BEAM

    Aurionpro to offer e-commerce solutions to BSE subsidiary BEAM
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    BEAM is an e-markets and services company that enhances efficiency of spot commodity trades in India.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Aurionpro Solut share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has been selected as a partner by BSE E-Agricultural Marketing Ltd. (BEAM), a subsidiary of BSE India Ltd.

    Under the partnership, Aurionpro will provide Aurobees, an e-commerce and supply chain fulfillment platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates of the BEAM Agricultural market ecosystem.

    The platform will enable the agricultural ecosystem to move their businesses online seamlessly by facilitating a digital presence and marketplace and enabling them to run their supply chains efficiently to seize growth opportunities in the new digital economy.

    BEAM is an e-markets and services company that enhances the efficiency of spot commodity trades in India. It is set up by BSE through its wholly-owned subsidiary BSE Investments.

    CEO of BEAM believes that the partnership will reduce onboarding time and will facilitate efficient management of the trading members of the platform.

    According to Sanjay Bali, President at Aurionpro, the collaboration will help in the seamless onboarding of the participants on the BEAM platform.

    Aurionpro on Monday also announced its results for the September quarter. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 155 crore, a jump of 27 percent on a year-on-year basis and 6 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

    Net profit increased 32 percent from last year to Rs 25 crore.

    Shares of Aurionpro Solutions are trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 376.50 as of 2:30 PM.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Aurionpro Solutions

    Previous Article

    Smoking Hot: Godfrey Philips shares trade at a 52-week high

    Next Article

    Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for injection used in surgeries, ulcers

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng