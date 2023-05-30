Aureus Invest likely to sell 3.25% stake in Sona BLW via block deal tomorrow

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings ended at Rs 535.00, down by Rs 1.75, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

Promoter entity Aureus Investment Private Ltd is likely to sell up to a 3.25 percent stake in automotive technology firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) via a block deal on Wednesday (May 31), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The base size of the block deal is likely to be Rs 600 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 350 crore. The total deal size is Rs 950 crore including the green shoe option, sources close to the development said.

The floor price had been fixed at Rs 500 per share, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. At the end of March 31, 2023, Aureus Investment Private Ltd held a 33 percent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar).

Back in March 2023, private equity firm Blackstone, which held a stake in Sona BLW through an entity called Singapore VII Topco III PTE Ltd, sold nearly 12 crore shares in the company for Rs 4,917 crore in the open market at an average price of Rs 410.04 apiece.

Some of the marquee buyers in this deal were the Government of Singapore, Societe Generale, Fidelity Asian Values Plc, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Among mutual funds that bought stakes included HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential.

Sona Comstar was formed by the merger of Sona BLW and Comstar Automotive in 2019. It is involved in engineered critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors, and motor control units.

It supplies components to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, India, and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments and is not dependent on a single product, vehicle segment, customer or geography.

The company is also one of the two largest exporters of starter motors from the country besides being the largest manufacturer of differential gears for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors in India.

Some of its key OEM customers include a global OEM of EVs, a North American passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles maker, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo, and Volvo Eicher.

