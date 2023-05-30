Aureus Invest likely to sell 3.25% stake in Sona BLW via block deal tomorrow

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings ended at Rs 535.00, down by Rs 1.75, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

Promoter entity Aureus Investment Private Ltd is likely to sell up to a 3.25 percent stake in automotive technology firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) via a block deal on Wednesday (May 31), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The base size of the block deal is likely to be Rs 600 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 350 crore. The total deal size is Rs 950 crore including the green shoe option, sources close to the development said.

The floor price had been fixed at Rs 500 per share, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. At the end of March 31, 2023, Aureus Investment Private Ltd held a 33 percent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar).