#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

AU Small Finance Bank shares rally over 9 percent on strong Q3 earnings

Updated : January 23, 2020 11:05 AM IST

At 10:55 am, the shares were trading 7.74 percent higher at Rs 955.30 per share on the BSE.
On an intraday basis, the stock price touched its 52-week high of Rs 969.05 apiece.
The bank reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 190.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.
AU Small Finance Bank shares rally over 9 percent on strong Q3 earnings
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV