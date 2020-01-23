Market
AU Small Finance Bank shares rally over 9 percent on strong Q3 earnings
Updated : January 23, 2020 11:05 AM IST
At 10:55 am, the shares were trading 7.74 percent higher at Rs 955.30 per share on the BSE.
On an intraday basis, the stock price touched its 52-week high of Rs 969.05 apiece.
The bank reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 190.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.
