AU Small Finance Bank shares jump 8% as Q1 deposits, AUM improve

The share price of AU Small Finance Bank rallied over 8 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the lender's June quarter business update showed higher deposits in Q1.

The bank’s total deposits in the first quarter of FY2022 were at Rs 37,014 crore, up 38 percent from Rs 26,734 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The deposits were 3 percent higher from Rs 35,979 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

CASA ratio was at 26 percent versus 23 percent QoQ and versus 14 percent YoY.

Total loan AUM rose 21.97 percent to Rs 36,635 crore from Rs 30,036 crore, YoY. It was down 2.9 percent from Rs 37,712 crore, QoQ, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Gross advances during the quarter stood at Rs 34,688 crore, up 31 percent from Rs 26,534 crore, YoY and down 2 percent from Rs 35,356 crore, QoQ.

Disbursements were at Rs 1,896 crore, up 60.5 percent YoY and down 74.45 percent QoQ, it added.

The bank’s average cost of funds in Q1FY22 was at 6.3 percent versus 7.2 percent YoY and versus 6.8 percent QoQ.

The net addition to gross non-performing assets (GNPA) during Q1FY22 was at Rs 8 crore. Restructured book at Rs 686 crore was 1.87 percent of AUM (up 7 percent QOQ, in value).

At 9:45 am, the stock was trading 8.27 percent higher at Rs 1,116.45 apiece on the BSE.