AU Small Finance Bank enters into Bancassurance tie-up with HDFC Life

AU Small Finance Bank enters into Bancassurance tie-up with HDFC Life

AU Small Finance Bank enters into Bancassurance tie-up with HDFC Life
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 7:27:59 PM IST (Published)

AU Small Finance Bank has entered into a Bancassurance tie-up with the country’s leading private sector life insurer HDFC Life. The largest small finance bank in India said that it will sell insurance plans of HDFC Life through the corporate agency arrangement, which would enable the lender’s diverse pool of customers to access the insurer’s entire range of life insurance products as per its bancassurance business model.
The bancassurance business arrangement will expand the range of financial services and value propositions provided by AU Small Finance Bank to its customers, allowing them to access HDFC Life’s touch points for achieving long-term financial goals, including protection, savings, investment, retirement, and protection from critical illnesses, among others.
The life insurer has reportedly secured over 54 million lives in the previous financial year, with an overall claim settlement ratio of 99.6%.
Last week, AU Small Finance Bank entered into a partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to offer a wide range of insurance portfolios and effective risk management solutions to customers. The partnership aimed at providing customer-centric products, offering long-term financial security to customers as well as families of the small finance bank.
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank ended 0.30 percent higher at Rs 671 and those of HDFC Life Insurance ended 0.36 percent lower at Rs 578.10 on Friday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
AU Small Finance BankHDFC life

