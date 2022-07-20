AU Small Finance Bank board approves Rs 3,000 crore capital raising plan

Private sector AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise a Rs 3,000 crore equity raising plan.

The Jaipur-based bank may go for either private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or a combination of these.

Further, the board also approved borrowing or raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches, by the issue of debt instruments including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures.

The bank's board approved the proposal in its meeting held on July 20, the bank said in a statement.

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 32 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit at Rs 268 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 203 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank remains well capitalised with a total CRAR (Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio) at 19.4 percent against the minimum requirement of 15 percent. By adding the interim profits, CRAR would be 20.0 percent.

The Tier-I capital ratio of 18.4 percent against the minimum requirement of 7.5 percent. Adding the interim profits, Tier-I capital adequacy would be 19.1 percent.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank ended at Rs 576.00, up by Rs 10.10, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.