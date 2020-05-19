  • SENSEX
AU Small Fin CEO sells shares to repay loan; Govt of Singapore, Sunil Mittal buyers

Updated : May 19, 2020 11:57 AM IST

Sunil Mittal’s Bharti SBM Holdings bought 24 lakh shares, the Government of Singapore bought 19 lakh shares and Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 5.3 lakh shares.
AU Small Finance posted a decent set of numbers for the March quarter, with net interest income rising 43.4 percent year-on-year and net profit rising 3.5 percent.
