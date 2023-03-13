Atul shares decline in four out of the last five trading sessions, fall to a 52-week low

From its 52-week high of Rs 10,711 in March last year, the stock has corrected nearly 40 percent.
Shares of one of India’s largest integrated chemical companies Atul Ltd. fell to a 52-week low on Monday, declining over 3 percent in intraday trading.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?
Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return?
Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The stock has underperformed the benchmark Sensex during the last 12 months, declining nearly 30 percent, compared to a 4.4 percent rise in the Sensex. From its 52-week high of Rs 10,711 in March last year, the stock has corrected nearly 40 percent.
Atul reported a weak quarterly performance for the December period, where its net profit declined 32 percent year-on-year, led by lower revenue and weak operating performance.
Consolidated revenue from operations also declined 8.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,268.2 crore, as the company's performance and other chemicals business underperformed.
The company's performance & other chemicals segment declined 19.3 percent year-on-year, but the life sciences chemicals business saw revenue growth of 24 percent during the December quarter.
Operating profit or EBITDA declined over 31 percent while margin saw contraction of 460 basis points to 13.6 percent.
Shares of Atul are trading 1.7 percent lower at Rs 6,873.90.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!