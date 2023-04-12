At TCS, payout outpaces net profit growth over the last ten years

With a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share, the total dividend declared by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the financial year 2022-23 has climbed to a record Rs 42,079 crore, bolstering a payout ratio of about 100 percent. Prior to this, the highest-ever payout ratio was in FY20, where it distributed Rs 27,392 crore as cash dividends.

In fact, the FY23 dividend payout has even surpassed the combined dividend distributed in the previous two financial years. While the company doled out Rs 15,734 crore in FY22, the total dividend paid in FY21 stood at Rs 14,056 crore, Bloomberg data showed.

However, it’s to be noted that the country’s largest software services firm by market value had also carried out a share buyback in March 2022, where it bought back shares at a price of Rs 4,500 apiece for a total buyback size of Rs 18,000 crore.

Year Dividend FY19 Rs 11,257 crore FY20 Rs 27,392 crore FY21 Rs 14,056 crore FY22 Rs 15,734 crore FY23 Rs 42,079 crore

Source: Bloomberg​

Despite mounting economic challenges, TCS has managed to report a decent set of numbers for the financial year. The net profit for the year increased by 10 percent to Rs 42,147 crore on the back of 17.6 percent growth clocked in the top line. The net revenue of the software giant for the full year stood at Rs 2.25 lakh crore. Further, the order book for the year surged 13.7 percent in constant currency.

Interestingly, the total dividend distributed over the last ten years has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6 percent against 11.7 growth in net profit and 13.6 percent in net revenue, Bloomberg data show.

Year Dividend Per Share FY14 Rs 16.00 FY15 Rs 19.50 FY16 Rs 21.75 FY17 Rs 23.50 FY18 Rs 25.00 FY19 Rs 30.00 FY20 Rs 73.00 FY21 Rs 38.00 FY22 Rs 43.00 FY23 Rs 115.00

With a special dividend of Rs 67 per piece along with three interims and the final dividend, the total dividend per share has hit Rs 115 for the financial year 2023.